Brown Rudnick partner Joshua P. Dunn has entered an appearance for Coastal Medical Transportation Systems, an ambulance and other emergency services provider, in a pending data breach class action. The case was filed Jan. 11 in Massachusetts District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of employees whose personal information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julia E. Kobick, is 1:24-cv-10097, Hicks v. Coastal Medical Transportation Systems, LLC.

Business Services

February 26, 2024, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Raymond Hicks

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Coastal Medical Transportation Systems, LLC

defendant counsels

Brown Rudnick

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims