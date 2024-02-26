Brown Rudnick partner Joshua P. Dunn has entered an appearance for Coastal Medical Transportation Systems, an ambulance and other emergency services provider, in a pending data breach class action. The case was filed Jan. 11 in Massachusetts District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of employees whose personal information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julia E. Kobick, is 1:24-cv-10097, Hicks v. Coastal Medical Transportation Systems, LLC.
February 26, 2024, 9:45 AM