Who Got The Work

George A. Gasper and Abby V. DeMare of Ice Miller have entered appearances for CNO Financial Group in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed Feb. 9 in Indiana Southern District Court by Siri & Glimstad, centers on a Nov. 2023 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifiable information and private financial data of clients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 1:24-cv-00275, Hicks v. CNO Financial Group, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 25, 2024, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Esther Hicks

Plaintiffs

Siri & Glimstad LLP

defendants

CNO Financial Group, Inc.

Washington National Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ice Miller

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct