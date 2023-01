Removed To Federal Court

CJ Logistics America removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court on Thursday. The complaint, filed by the Gould Law Firm, claims that the defendant violated labor laws related to overtime, pay records, meal and rest periods, and payment of final wages. CJ Logistics is represented by O'Melveny & Myers. The case is 5:23-cv-00019, Hicks v. CJ Logistics America, LLC et al.

California

January 06, 2023, 12:19 AM