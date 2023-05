New Suit - Employment

Aramark, a facilities services company, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Michigan Eastern District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Hurlburt, Tsiros & Allweil on behalf of a Black man who was a painter journeyman at the General Motors plant and is alleging racial discrimination and a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11209, Hicks v. Aramark Corporation.

Plaintiffs

DaShawn Hicks

Plaintiffs

Hurlburt, Tsiros,

defendants

Aramark Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination