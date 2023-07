Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Friday removed an environmental lawsuit against Stockyard Solar Project and other defendants to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Graham, Bright & Smith on behalf of three plaintiffs who claim the defendants' proposed installation of 620,000 solar panels will negatively harm the environment. The case is 5:23-cv-00081, Hicks et al v. Andrews et al.

Renewable Energy

July 28, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

B.F. Hicks

Gary Boren

Kathy Boren

defendants

Enel Energy North America Texas, LLC

Enel Green Power Azure Blue Jay Solar Holdings, LLC

Enel Green Power Estonian Solar Project, LLC

Enel Green Power Lily Solar Holdings, LLC

Enel Green Power N.A. Development, LLC

Enel Green Power North America, Inc.

Enel Green Power Roadrunner Solar Project I, LLC

Enel Green Power Roadrunner Solar Project II, LLC

Enel Green Power Roseland Solar, LLC

Saddle House Solar Project, LLC

Scott Andrews

Stockyard Solar Project, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference