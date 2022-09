Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an employment class action against Decker Electric to California Northern District Court. The suit, alleging wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Falakssa Law and Bokhour Law Group. The case is 3:22-cv-05175, Hicks.

Construction & Engineering

September 10, 2022, 11:09 AM