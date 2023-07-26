New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Pfizer was slapped with a consumer class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the marketing and advertising of its COVID-19 vaccine and bivalent booster. The lawsuit contends that Pfizer deliberately misrepresented the efficacy, benefits and risks of the vaccine in order to obtain FDA approval. The suit, which also claims that Pfizer failed to adhere to 'legitimate' testing protocol, is backed by the Dogra Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06436, Hickox v. PFizer Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 26, 2023, 5:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Hickox

Plaintiffs

Dogra Law Group

defendants

PFizer Inc.,

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct