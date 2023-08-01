New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Pfizer was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District accusing the company of deceptively marketing the COVID-19 Bivalent booster. The complaint, filed by Dogra Law Group, asserts that the company misrepresented the efficacy, benefits and risks of receiving the booster, and that testing of the drug 'wholly lacked data integrity.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03857, hickox v. Pfizer.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 01, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

lisa hickox

Plaintiffs

Dogra Law Group

defendants

Inc. Pfizer

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct