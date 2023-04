Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Neal J. Wilensky on behalf of Wendy Hickmott, who asserts that she suffered injuries after she was forced to dodge out of the way of a golf cart on the defendant's premises. The case is 2:23-cv-10835, Hickmott v. Aramark.

Business Services

April 11, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Wendy Hickmott

defendants

Aramark

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims