Who Got The Work

Mark D. Temple and Emil M. Sadykhov of Baker & Hostetler havestepped in to defend oil and gas drilling company Texas SWD Co. Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed March 2 in Texas Northern District Court by Wage and Hour Firm on behalf of individuals who contend that they were misclassified as independent contractors who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings, is 6:23-cv-00018, Hickman v. Texas Swd Company, Inc.

Energy

April 17, 2023, 4:06 AM

