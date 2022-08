Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged sex-based employment discrimination, was filed by Rob Wiley PC on behalf of Kristin Hickman. The case is 4:22-cv-02876, Hickman v. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP.

Energy

August 24, 2022, 4:50 PM