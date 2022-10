Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Devon Energy to Wyoming District Court. The suit, filed by Lonabaugh and Riggs, centers on royalty interests in oil and gas wells held by the plaintiff, the Agnes M. Wiker Revocable Trust. The case is 2:22-cv-00225, Hickle v. Devon Energy Production Company LP.

Energy

October 26, 2022, 8:34 PM