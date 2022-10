Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rawle & Henderson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against James Petruzzi, Texidor Transport LLC and Oscar Texidor-Ramirez to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorneys Timothy F. Ranye and Theodore P. Winicov on behalf of Patrick Hickey. The case is 2:22-cv-03950, Hickey v. Texidor-Ramirez et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 04, 2022, 4:48 PM