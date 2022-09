Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Westgate Las Vegas Resort LLC to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Kenneth Hickerson by a trio of law firms: Gerald I. Gillock & Associates; the O'Reilly Law Group; and Sam & Ash. The case is 2:22-cv-01629, Hickerson v. Westgate Las Vegas Resort, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 23, 2022, 8:29 PM