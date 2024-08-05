Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partner Daniel B. McLane has entered an appearance for Beusa Holdings Inc. in a environmental class action. The court action, filed June 20 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Hook & Hook and the Russell Law Firm, alleges that the defendants' gas and oil operations negligently injected hazardous chemicals and industrial waste into the local water supply. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:24-cv-00896, Hice et al v. EQT Coporation et al.

Energy

August 05, 2024, 12:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Christina Barlow

David Hice

Joseph Moore

Plaintiffs

Hook & Hook PLLC

Defendants

EQT Corporation

EQT Production Company

Beusa Holdings Inc.

EQT Coporation

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims