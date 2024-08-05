Duane Morris partner Daniel B. McLane has entered an appearance for Beusa Holdings Inc. in a environmental class action. The court action, filed June 20 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Hook & Hook and the Russell Law Firm, alleges that the defendants' gas and oil operations negligently injected hazardous chemicals and industrial waste into the local water supply. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:24-cv-00896, Hice et al v. EQT Coporation et al.
Energy
August 05, 2024, 12:32 PM