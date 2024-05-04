Who Got The Work

Dorsey & Whitney partner Elliot Hales has stepped in as defense counsel to Vintage Muscle in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts four patents related to dietary supplements, was filed March 19 in Utah District Court by Barnes & Thornburg and Hillyer Legal on behalf of sports supplement company Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals and Intellectual Wellness. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby, is 2:24-cv-00208, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals et al v. Vintage Muscle.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2024, 12:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Intellectual Wellness

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

Hillyer Legal PLLC

defendants

Vintage Muscle

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims