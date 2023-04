New Suit - Contract

HH Associates f/k/a InnerWorkings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Design to Print Inc. on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly defective display light boxes intended to be used in the plaintiff's retail stores, was brought by Reed Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02422, HH Associates U.S. Inc. v. Design to Print Inc.

