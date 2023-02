Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sills Cummis & Gross on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon and Sunny Health and Fitness to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Shlivko Giancola on behalf of Bradford Sussman and his anonymous son H.G.S., alleges that H.G.S.'s hand was caught in a treadmill belt. The case is 7:23-cv-01344, H.G.S. et al. v. Sunny Health and Fitness et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 16, 2023, 8:03 PM