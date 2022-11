New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Harley-Davidson was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Central District Court for claims under the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, accuses the defendant of issuing warranties which are tied to unlawful parts and repair restrictions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-02085, Heymer v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC.

Automotive

November 24, 2022, 4:09 AM