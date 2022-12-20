Who Got The Work

James J. Mahon, Adam K. Gallagher and Samantha A. Lesser from Becker & Poliakoff have entered appearances for Yang Leo Jie in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP on behalf of Hexin Global Limited and Viner Total Investments Fund, accuses the defendants of failing to return over $6 million in connection with a securities purchase agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:22-cv-08160, Hexin Global Limited et al v. Singularity Future Technology, Ltd. et al.

December 20, 2022, 6:51 AM