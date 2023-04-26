New Suit - Copyright

Kutak Rock filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Inc., a developer of computer-aided design and manufacturing technologies. The suit targets Ultimate Stone Inc. and other defendants for allegedly using a pirated version of Hexagon’s ‘Alphacam’ production machining software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02609, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Inc. v. Ultimate Stone, Inc. et al.

April 26, 2023

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Inc.

Kutak Rock

Martin Kozak

Ultimate Stone, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims