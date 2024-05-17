Who Got The Work

Arthur J. Bobel and Gerald T. Gray of Leydig, Voit & Mayer have entered appearances for Aivres Systems and Betapex in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 15 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asserts five patents related to various aspects of server technology. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang, is 3:24-cv-02220, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company v. Inspur Group Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

May 17, 2024, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Aivres Systems Inc.

Betapex Inc.

Inspur Electronic Information Industry Company, Ltd.

Inspur Group Co., Ltd.

Inspur USA Inc.

Kaytus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

defendant counsels

Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd

Baker & Hostetler

Karr Tuttle Campbell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims