Arthur J. Bobel and Gerald T. Gray of Leydig, Voit & Mayer have entered appearances for Aivres Systems and Betapex in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 15 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asserts five patents related to various aspects of server technology. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang, is 3:24-cv-02220, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company v. Inspur Group Co., Ltd. et al.
May 17, 2024, 8:44 AM