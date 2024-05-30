Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner David Eiseman IV has entered an appearance for Inspur Electronic Information Industry Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 15 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The complaint alleges that servers, storage devices and other products sold by the defendants infringe five patents owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 5:24-cv-02220, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company v. Inspur Group Co., Ltd. et al.
Technology
May 30, 2024, 11:10 AM