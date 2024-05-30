Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner David Eiseman IV has entered an appearance for Inspur Electronic Information Industry Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 15 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The complaint alleges that servers, storage devices and other products sold by the defendants infringe five patents owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 5:24-cv-02220, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company v. Inspur Group Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

May 30, 2024, 11:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Plaintiffs

DLA Piper

defendants

Aivres Systems Inc.

Betapex Inc.

Inspur Electronic Information Industry Company, Ltd.

Inspur Group Co., Ltd.

Inspur USA Inc.

Kaytus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

defendant counsels

Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Baker & Hostetler

Karr Tuttle Campbell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims