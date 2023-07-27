New Suit - Contract

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the California-based information technology company, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with its 'Big Deal Program,' which allows authorized HP partners to receive discounted products from authorized distributors and resell to end customers. The court case, filed by Sideman & Bancroft, accuses Aqua Systems Inc. and Murtuza Tofafarosh of making material misrepresentations and conspiring with an HP partner to obtain $875,000 in discounted products through the program. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05640, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company v. Aqua Systems, Inc., et al.

Technology

July 27, 2023, 7:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Plaintiffs

Sideman And Bancroft Llp

defendants

Aqua Systems, Inc.,

Murtuza Tofafarosh

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct