Lawyers at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against New York Marine and General Insurance and Christopher Salvagin to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Howry Breen & Herman on behalf of David Hewlett and Erin Hewlett. The case is 1:23-cv-00714, Hewlett et al. v. Salvagin et al.

June 21, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

David Hewlett

Erin Hewlett

defendants

Christopher Salvagin

New York Marine and General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract