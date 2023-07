Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Salmon Ricchezza Singer & Turchi on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ryder System and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Corradino & Papa on behalf of John H. Heusser. The case is 2:23-cv-03718, Heusser v. Lily Transportation Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 12, 2023, 11:23 AM

Plaintiffs

John H. Heusser

defendants

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Felix Deleon

Ironclad Logistics, LLC

Lily Transportation Corp.

Shoprite

Wakefern Food Corp.

defendant counsels

Salmon Ricchezza Singer Turchi

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision