Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Advanced Bionics Corporation and Advanced Bionics LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Bolus Law Office; and Derek P. O'Bryan PSC on behalf of Shawn Heuke, who contends that a defective cochlear implant device manufactured by defendants resulted in his hearing loss. Defendants are also backed by Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell. The case is 3:22-cv-00433, Heuke v. Advanced Bionics Corporation et al.

Kentucky

August 23, 2022, 6:14 AM