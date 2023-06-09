New Suit - Defamation

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and other defendants were slapped with a libel lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by Edwards Beightol LLC on behalf of Dr. David John Hetzel, accuses the defendants of making false and defamatory statements about Dr. Hetzel to the National Practitioner’s Databank, a national database regarding medical malpractice payments and adverse actions against health care providers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00152, Hetzel v. Anc Healthcare, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 09, 2023, 12:30 PM

Plaintiffs

David John Hetzel, AZ

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

HCA Management Services, L.P.

Anc Healthcare, Inc.

Anc Mission Hospital, Inc

HCA Healthcare Mission Fund, LLC

MH Hospital Manager, LLC

MH Master Holdings, LLLP

MH Mission Hospital, LLLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims