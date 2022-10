Who Got The Work

Ritz-Carlton and Marriott International have turned to attorneys Chris Miller, Zigmas Polinauskas and Karin Williamson of Childs McCune LLC to fight a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Colorado District Court by Bowman Law and the Anzalone Law Offices on behalf of Christian Hetterich and Nicole Hetterich. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge N. Reid Neureiter, is 1:22-cv-02289, Hetterich et al v. Marriott International, Inc. et al.