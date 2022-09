New Suit

Ritz-Carlton, Marriott and other defendants were hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Bowman Law and the Anzalone Law Offices on behalf of Christian Hetterich and Nicole Hetterich. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02289, Hetterich et al. v. Marriott International Inc. et al.