Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential Insurance Agency to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, considering a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Thomas S. Wilson Jr. on behalf of Mary Hester. The case is 2:22-cv-00272, Hester v. Prudential Insurance Agency, LLC.

Property & Casualty

September 20, 2022, 2:45 PM