Removed To Federal Court

Progressive on Tuesday removed an insurance class action to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys Stephen M. Hansen and Scott P. Nealey on behalf of automobile insurance policy holders who assert that Progressive fails to disclose that underinsured motorist property damage claims include coverage for diminished value after the motor vehicles are repaired. Progressive is represented by Christie Law Group. The case is 3:22-cv-05904, Hessler v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company.