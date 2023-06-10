Removed To Federal Court

Valero Energy, a San Antonio, Texas-based oil refinery, on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal or rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Valero is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 2:23-cv-04578, Hess v. Valero Services, Inc.

Energy

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Hess

defendants

Valero Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches