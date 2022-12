New Suit - Employment

AbbVie, the maker of AndroGel, Humira and other popular treatments, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Quinn, Buseck, Leemhuis, Toohey & Kroto on behalf of Thomas G. Hesch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00356, Hesch v. Abbvie, Inc.