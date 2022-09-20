Hes Not Qualified: Judicial Election Dispute Reaches Georgia...

News From Law.com

Attorney and Democractic candidate Ryan C. Williams' quest to unseat 28-year Republican incumbent Douglas County Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp heated up Tuesday as an election challenge landed before the Supreme Court of Georgia. At issue is whether a Georgia law regarding the qualification of candidates prevented a trial court from removing Williams' name from the November 2022 general election ballot, despite determining it'd been illegally added following a candidate substitution. Appellant counsel argued that because Williams' failed to qualify for the office of Chief Magistrate during the qualifying period he should be disqualified.

Georgia

September 20, 2022, 3:54 PM