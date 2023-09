News From Law.com

Wearing the same burgundy sweater and khaki pants, sometimes stained from hemorrhoid accidents. Walking into the wrong courthouse. Writing on paper at an assisted living facility, thinking he is still a lawyer. This was the description of Tom Girardi portrayed by five lay witnesses who spoke Wednesday afternoon on the third day of a mental competency hearing.

