Hes a Thug. Hes Just Got a Law Degree: Lawyer Gets 5-Year Se...

A Dallas lawyer has been served a five-year sentence for conspiring to launder money he believed was linked to narcotics trafficking is on his way to a federal prison. Rayshun Jackson, 53, is a former general practice attorney who ran The Jackson Law Firm. He was arrested in April 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money last September. He was sentenced last week by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn in the Northern District of Texas-Dallas Division, according to a statement by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez.

Texas

August 23, 2022, 1:44 PM