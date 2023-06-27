Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Jared Barnes and First Republic Bank to California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by the Law Offices of Ronal Richards & Associates and the Law Offices of Geoffery Long on behalf of Manuela Herzer, accuses First Republic of wrongfully denying Herzer's bank account application. The case is 2:23-cv-05079, Herzer v. First Republic Bank, a California corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 5:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Manuela Herzer

defendants

Fdic as Receiver for First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, a California corporation

Jared Barnes

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation