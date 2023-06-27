Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Jared Barnes and First Republic Bank to California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by the Law Offices of Ronal Richards & Associates and the Law Offices of Geoffery Long on behalf of Manuela Herzer, accuses First Republic of wrongfully denying Herzer's bank account application. The case is 2:23-cv-05079, Herzer v. First Republic Bank, a California corporation et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 27, 2023, 5:34 AM