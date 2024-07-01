Ashley Landrum of Vernis & Bowling has entered an appearance for Campbell Property Management and Real Estate, Harry Dietz and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The complaint was filed May 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Jones Day; First Liberty Institute; and Lawson Huck Gonzalez on behalf of Chabad Israeli Center, Henya Hertzel and Rabbi Naftaly Hertzel. The suit accuses the defendants of discriminating against the Hertzels by hindering their efforts of fostering a Jewish community within the Loggers’ Run planned residential community. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:24-cv-80640, Hertzel et al v. Loggers' Run, Inc. et al.
