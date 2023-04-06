Hertz Reveals Pay for New GC Who Helped Steer It Through Leg...

News From Law.com

Colleen Batcheler became Hertz Corp.'s legal chief last May, just months after it emerged from bankruptcy and as it battled numerous lawsuits from customers falsely accused of stealing its cars. For her trouble, the executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Hertz received total compensation of $6.6 million last year, including a $1 million sign-on bonus, $121,990 in relocation benefits, and stock awards worth $4.5 million, according to regulatory filings

Automotive

April 06, 2023, 1:46 PM

nature of claim: /