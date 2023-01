Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Baptist Healthcare System Inc. to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney W. Edward Skees on behalf of Lois Hertog, who contends she was wrongfully terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 4:23-cv-00010, Hertog v. Baptist Healthcare System, Inc.

Health Care

January 23, 2023, 6:03 PM