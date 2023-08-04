Sean T. Prosser and Cesar M. Dulanto of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have entered appearances for top officials of fintech company RYVYL in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed June 23 in California Southern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Christy Hertel, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate internal controls that would prevent misleading financial information from being published by the company in its public disclosures and SEC filings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, is 3:23-cv-01165, Hertel v. Errez et al.
Fintech
August 04, 2023, 11:06 AM