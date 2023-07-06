Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Tears of Eden and Katherine Spearing to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ice Miller on behalf of a minister who was the subject of a three-part series entitled 'Wicked Pastor of the Midwest' on the defendants' 'Uncertain' podcast, and who asserts that he was falsely accused by two women on the show of sexual and predatory misconduct. The case is 1:23-cv-01190, Herron v. Tears Of Eden et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
July 06, 2023, 6:50 PM