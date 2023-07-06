Removed To Federal Court

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Tears of Eden and Katherine Spearing to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ice Miller on behalf of a minister who was the subject of a three-part series entitled 'Wicked Pastor of the Midwest' on the defendants' 'Uncertain' podcast, and who asserts that he was falsely accused by two women on the show of sexual and predatory misconduct. The case is 1:23-cv-01190, Herron v. Tears Of Eden et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 06, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Herron

defendants

Katherine Spearing

Katherine Spearing, LLC

Tears Of Eden

defendant counsels

O'Neill Mcfadden & Willett LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims