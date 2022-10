Who Got The Work

Mark D. Temple and Paul M. Knettel of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in as defense counsel to employment agency G.A.S. Global Services LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Aug. 22 in Texas Southern District Court by the Josephson Dunlap Law Firm on behalf of Stuart Herring. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:22-cv-02841, Herring v. G.A.S. Global Services LLC.

Business Services

October 06, 2022, 10:33 AM