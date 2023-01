Removed To Federal Court

Milhaus Development on Wednesday removed an employment class action to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Brown & Watkins, asserts that Milhaus uses consumer report information to make employment and hiring decisions in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The defendant is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 5:23-cv-06010, Herring-Dancy v. Milhaus Development LLC.

Real Estate

January 25, 2023, 7:41 PM