Who Got The Work

Eric B. Moody and Key X. Morrow of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Good Food Creations LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed March 1 in Florida Middle District Court by Berman Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who worked as an event specialist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-00454, Herrin v. Good Food Creations, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 15, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Abigail Herrin

Plaintiffs

Berman Law Firm, PA

defendants

Good Food Creations, LLC

Kevin Lacassin

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

Trenam

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations