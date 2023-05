News From Law.com

A New York real estate investor has revived his $1.1 billion legal malpractice lawsuit against Herrick Feinstein for allegedly blowing key deadlines in the investor's legal action against a former business partner. The complaint claims Herrick knowingly disregarded discovery deadlines and then lied to a judge about it.

May 08, 2023, 5:28 PM

