Herrick Feinstein Lures Restructuring Partner From Jenner & ...

Herrick Feinstein on Tuesday announced the hiring of restructuring veteran Robert Gordon from Jenner & Block. Gordon started at Herrick's New York office on Monday after six years at Jenner. Gordon arrives as high interest rates and rising costs of fuel, labor and materials put an increasing number of large companies in financial distress, he said in an interview, pointing to the recent Chapter 11 filings of Rite-Aid and WeWork as predictors of a strong year ahead for restructuring practices.

November 15, 2023, 11:22 AM

