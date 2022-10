Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, for damage claims stemming from Winter Storm Uri, was filed by Loree & Lipscomb on behalf of Gregory Herrera. The case is 5:22-cv-01120, Herrera v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 12:50 PM