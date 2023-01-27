New Suit

Consovoy McCarthy and American First Legal Foundation filed a Second Amendment lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court against Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, the City of Chicago and other defendants. The complaint challenges the constitutionality of Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale, purchase and possession of assault rifles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00532, Herrera v. Raoul, in his official capacity as Attorney General for the State of Illinois et al.

January 27, 2023, 5:40 PM